Entrepreneurs

'Jobs' Movie Is Missing the Magic of His Story

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Jobs' Movie Is Missing the Magic of His Story
Image credit: All Things D

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One early scene in Jobs has Steve Jobs sitting miserably at the side of a stage, looking on as partner Steve Wozniak fumbles through their first presentation at the Homebrew Computer Club in a Stanford University classroom. Nerdy Woz is all technical details -- no magic.

That scene loomed large as I thought about the film and how disappointing it was.

Show, don’t tell is one of the tenets of storytelling, and its close cousin, presenting, is an art which Jobs perfected. And that's what is wrong with the Jobs biopic. It's all about telling, rather than showing. According to Carmine Gallo, writing on Forbes.com, the film is filled with actual quotes from the real-life Jobs, like this one:

"The greatest artists like Dylan, Picasso and Newton risked failure. And if we want to be great, we’ve got to risk it, too."

Nothing wrong with that quote. It's downright inspiring. The problem is that much of the movie is speechifying, not about the soul of the story. That's not to say Jobs has no sizzle. Ashton Kutcher offers plenty, thanks to his recreation of the entrepreneur with his magnetism, explosive outbursts and characteristic stooped and halting gait. Also thanks to Kutcher, the movie offers viewers a chance to reflect on Jobs's mastery of the art of corporate presentations. 

Related: 5 Tips on How to Present Like Steve Jobs

His presentations inspired and entertained, connecting people with their dreams and touching their emotions.

OK, a biopic needs its share of exposition, so wordiness can be a built-in problem for the genre. But other filmmakers pull it off. Alan Sorkin is one example, telling the story of another high-tech entrepreneur in The Social Network. If anything, Jobs may make moviegoers hunger for Sorkin's own take on Jobs. He's reportedly writing a screenplay based on Walter Isaacson's biography Steve Jobs.

Here's to hoping that film captures the magic of the man.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

What the Regime Uncertainty of the Pandemic Means for Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

How to Build a Business that Will Survive Long After You're Gone

Entrepreneurs

How Leaders Nurture Emotional Well-Being During Times Of Crisis