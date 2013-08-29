Twitter Unveils New Conversation Format, Buys Social-Media Tracking Company Trendrr

August 29, 2013 2 min read

If you follow enough people on Twitter, your feed can fill up with all kinds of back-and-forth conversations. Today, the social-media giant unveiled an update designed to make those conversations easier to follow.

The social-media giant that has built its brand on status updates in 140 characters or less now wants to encourage its users to converse more. Comments in the conversation are still capped at the requisite 140 characters, but Twitter wants to make it easier for users to find and follow comments that are all part of a single conversation, according to a blog post from a product manager at Twitter, Jinen Kamdar.

Tweets that are all part of a single conversation will appear in your feed, three comments bundled at a time, in chronological sequence, according to Kamdar. There will also be an option to tap the conversation to see all replies, including those from people whom you may not follow.

Also, Twitter conversations can be shared easily over email, in case you want to show the conversation with someone who is not on Twitter. Check out the video from Twitter (below) that explains the update.

In other Twitter news, the social media company bought Trendrr, a social-media engagement tracker, according to a post from Trendrr's chief executive officer Mark Ghuneim. The New York-based social media tracking company is most well-known for its TV content tracking service.

"Having sat at this intersection of TV and social media for years, we've analyzed data from lots of platforms. What makes Twitter uniquely compelling among these platforms is its connection to the live moment -- people sharing what's happening, when it's happening, to the world," says Ghuneim in the blog post announcing the acquisition. "We think we can help amplify even stronger the power of that connection to the moment inside of Twitter."