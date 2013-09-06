PayPal Updates iPhone, Android Apps to Make Transactions Smoother and Faster

September 6, 2013 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Remember when there used to be only one or two ways for customers to pay for purchases? Then we started adding things like credit cards and mobile payments and things started getting complicated, both for the customer and for the merchant.

To help solve that issue, online payment giant PayPal has released a redesigned mobile app that aims to make the process of paying with your phone much simpler and easier for everyone.

The new app, available today for both iPhone and Android, has a dizzying array of features that take charge of the buying experience for much more than simply sending and receiving money. These include:

More payment options. With the PayPal app, of course you can make purchases with funds from your PayPal account. But you can now also use your bank account or credit card, or use the new Bill Me Later feature to open a line of credit right from your phone. And you can switch between methods of payment, so you can use a credit card at one business and your bank account at another.

Find and check in for an improved shopping experience. Not sure if nearby businesses accept PayPal payments? Use the new Shop tab to find shops or restaurants that do, and then check in at the business to open up even more options. Save time by viewing a restaurant's full menu and placing your order from your phone, and view your bill, add a tip, and pay right from your table.

Many local businesses also include special offers that are redeemable through the app. When you're ready to check out, you can access your entire wallet, pay and receive a confirmation and email receipt.

Growing list of participating businesses. The new features of PayPal's redesigned app are available in more than 125 markets around the world. Not all businesses have signed on for the full features yet, of course, but more are being added.

