Mobile Payments

6 Hacks for Getting Clients to Pay You Faster
Payments and Collections

6 Hacks for Getting Clients to Pay You Faster

Almost everybody pays eventually but almost nobody pays sooner than they have to. That's a problem.
John Rampton | 5 min read
3 Steps to Build the Next Great App
Mobile Apps

3 Steps to Build the Next Great App

Even online, you get one chance to make a good first impression. Your mobile storefront has to meet user expectations the first time.
Linda Tong | 6 min read
The Future of Mobile Payments for Small Business Owners
Mobile Payments

The Future of Mobile Payments for Small Business Owners

Today, 95 percent of Americans own a cellphone and 77 percent of those are smartphones. Mobile phone users will likely climb to almost 5 billion by 2020.
John Rampton | 10 min read
15 Surprising Benefits of Mobile Invoicing
Invoicing

15 Surprising Benefits of Mobile Invoicing

Making payment easy for customers increases sales, encourages people to pay bills sooner and lowers your costs.
John Rampton | 9 min read
9 Crucial Tips to Protect Your Small Business From Credit Card Fraud
Credit Cards

9 Crucial Tips to Protect Your Small Business From Credit Card Fraud

Vigilance and readily available security tools can keep fraud losses to a minimum.
John Rampton | 7 min read
What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments
Payments

What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments

The world is already using payment tech that will disrupt American businesses next.
Jeffrey Sloan | 4 min read
How Digital Wallets and Mobile Payments Are Evolving and What It Means for You
Mobile Payments

How Digital Wallets and Mobile Payments Are Evolving and What It Means for You

Digital payments are clearly the wave of the future but people will likely be using familiar folding money for awhile longer.
John Rampton | 7 min read
How Fintech and Payments Innovations Will Disrupt Global Ecommerce
Online payment

How Fintech and Payments Innovations Will Disrupt Global Ecommerce

The safe movement of money across borders is having a revolutionary effect on how and where businesses operate.
Sebastian Kanovich | 4 min read
Why Digitization is the Future of Consumer Financial Services
Digital Payments

Why Digitization is the Future of Consumer Financial Services

Ubiquitous mobile devices and insatiable consumer insistence on convenience position mobile banking platforms for endless growth.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 4 min read
Is a Robot the 'New Entrepreneur'?
Automation

Is a Robot the 'New Entrepreneur'?

Hint: Check-out jobs are threatened. But service jobs with distinct cognitive skills are safe. "Terminator 2" isn't here yet.
Sam Madden | 4 min read
