Mobile Payments
Payments
Why the Company That Figures Out Frictionless Payments Will Dominate the Tech Industry
The next few years are when 'invisible' payments will really proliferate, touching almost every type of everyday financial transaction.
Payments and Collections
6 Hacks for Getting Clients to Pay You Faster
Almost everybody pays eventually but almost nobody pays sooner than they have to. That's a problem.
Mobile Apps
3 Steps to Build the Next Great App
Even online, you get one chance to make a good first impression. Your mobile storefront has to meet user expectations the first time.
Mobile Payments
The Future of Mobile Payments for Small Business Owners
Today, 95 percent of Americans own a cellphone and 77 percent of those are smartphones. Mobile phone users will likely climb to almost 5 billion by 2020.
Invoicing
15 Surprising Benefits of Mobile Invoicing
Making payment easy for customers increases sales, encourages people to pay bills sooner and lowers your costs.
Credit Cards
9 Crucial Tips to Protect Your Small Business From Credit Card Fraud
Vigilance and readily available security tools can keep fraud losses to a minimum.
Payments
What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments
The world is already using payment tech that will disrupt American businesses next.
Mobile Payments
How Digital Wallets and Mobile Payments Are Evolving and What It Means for You
Digital payments are clearly the wave of the future but people will likely be using familiar folding money for awhile longer.
Online payment
How Fintech and Payments Innovations Will Disrupt Global Ecommerce
The safe movement of money across borders is having a revolutionary effect on how and where businesses operate.
Digital Payments
Why Digitization is the Future of Consumer Financial Services
Ubiquitous mobile devices and insatiable consumer insistence on convenience position mobile banking platforms for endless growth.
Automation
Is a Robot the 'New Entrepreneur'?
Hint: Check-out jobs are threatened. But service jobs with distinct cognitive skills are safe. "Terminator 2" isn't here yet.