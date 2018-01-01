Jeffrey Sloan

Jeffrey S. Sloan is the 2017 Chairman and President of the Electronic Transactions Association. He is the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), one of the largest worldwide providers of payment technology solutions, and has nearly 25 years of experience in financial services and technology.
Payments
What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments
The world is already using payment tech that will disrupt American businesses next.
Payments
Payments Are Moving Into the Environment Around Us. Is Your Business Following?
Payments technology will soon be integrated into jewelry, refrigerators or the sensor-rich doorway of an Amazon Go store.