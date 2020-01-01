About Jonathan Razi
Jonathan Razi is CEO and founder of CardX, a compliance technology company that allows businesses to accept credit card payments at 0% cost. A noted expert, Jonathan authored the CardX brief for the U.S. Supreme Court and is personally involved with advocating for the surcharging model nationwide.
