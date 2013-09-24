Marketing

Wal-Mart Launches a 'Shark Tank'-Style Reality Web Series

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Wal-Mart Launches a 'Shark Tank'-Style Reality Web Series
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Wal-Mart today kicked off its own Shark Tank-like reality television series for the web.

The “sharks” on Wal-Mart’s five-episode web series, however, are a bit less biting than those investors from the original ABC primetime show. And it’s the public that ultimately decides who “wins.”

The entrepreneurs featured in the reality series are the 20 finalists in Wal-Mart’s second-annual “Get on the Shelf” contest. Any U.S. entrepreneur was eligible to enter the contest.

Related: Wal-Mart Offers Entrepreneurs a Chance to Compete for Shelf Space

Every Tuesday between now and October 22, a new episode of the web series will be released on the contest homepage (getontheshelf.walmart.com). Four entrepreneurs will be featured in each of five categories: Live Better, Around the House, Kid Stuff, Great Gadgets and Made in the U.S.A. The public has three days to cast their votes for their favorite product each week.

For each episode, Wal-Mart merchandise buyers will be on hand offering commentary on the products and interacting with the entrepreneurs.

The winner of each webisode will have his or her item sold on Walmart.com. The entrepreneur whose item receives the most pre-orders will be the grand prize winner, receiving marketing support from Walmart.com’s marketing team and the possibility of getting his or her product on Wal-Mart store shelves.

For entrepreneurs, getting to the shelves of Wal-Mart can be retail gold.

Related: An Inside Look At Being a Wal-Mart Supplier

“Get on the Shelf celebrates the resilient and tenacious spirit of American entrepreneurs, many of whom have been working hard for a big break like this,” Kelly Thompson, senior vice president of merchandising for Walmart.com, said in a written statement. “The web series creates more exposure for finalists to share their inspiring stories.”

Check out the first webisode below: 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019