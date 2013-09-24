Wal-Mart Launches a 'Shark Tank'-Style Reality Web Series

September 24, 2013 2 min read

Wal-Mart today kicked off its own Shark Tank-like reality television series for the web.

The “sharks” on Wal-Mart’s five-episode web series, however, are a bit less biting than those investors from the original ABC primetime show. And it’s the public that ultimately decides who “wins.”

The entrepreneurs featured in the reality series are the 20 finalists in Wal-Mart’s second-annual “Get on the Shelf” contest. Any U.S. entrepreneur was eligible to enter the contest.

Every Tuesday between now and October 22, a new episode of the web series will be released on the contest homepage (getontheshelf.walmart.com). Four entrepreneurs will be featured in each of five categories: Live Better, Around the House, Kid Stuff, Great Gadgets and Made in the U.S.A. The public has three days to cast their votes for their favorite product each week.

For each episode, Wal-Mart merchandise buyers will be on hand offering commentary on the products and interacting with the entrepreneurs.

The winner of each webisode will have his or her item sold on Walmart.com. The entrepreneur whose item receives the most pre-orders will be the grand prize winner, receiving marketing support from Walmart.com’s marketing team and the possibility of getting his or her product on Wal-Mart store shelves.

For entrepreneurs, getting to the shelves of Wal-Mart can be retail gold.

“Get on the Shelf celebrates the resilient and tenacious spirit of American entrepreneurs, many of whom have been working hard for a big break like this,” Kelly Thompson, senior vice president of merchandising for Walmart.com, said in a written statement. “The web series creates more exposure for finalists to share their inspiring stories.”

Check out the first webisode below: