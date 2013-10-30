Inspired by Your Workspace? Send Us a Photo.

Entrepreneurs

As much as you are what you eat, you're also a product of what surrounds you.

Entrepreneur.com wants to know where you feel most "in the zone" and inspired to do your best work. Maybe that's your desk at work or at home. Maybe that's in your backyard. Maybe it's in the middle of a park. Really, it's any place you go to work and get that inspirational kick you don't get anywhere else.

Share a photo of your inspiring workspace with us in one of these ways:

-- Post a link to your photo in the comments section below
-- Tweet your pic using the hashtag #ENTatWork
-- Post on Instagram using the hashtag #ENTatWork

The 10 most inspiring photos will be featured in an upcoming article on Entrepreneur.com. 

