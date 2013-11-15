Technology

Fluffy Stuffed Animal Hits Apple's Shelves in Japan, Europe

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

In today’s edition of the daily head-scratcher: A fluffy, talkative stuffed animal creature with a funny-sounding name has gone from startup accelerator to Apple’s shelves in just over a year.

The Ubooly is a stuffed creature that has a sleeve to hold either an iPhone or an iPad mini. With the Ubooly downloadable application, the creature, which comes in a variety of bright, kid-friendly colors, talks to kids and directs them to play games and go on imagined adventures.

Last week, the Ubooly toy hit Apple stores in Japan and Europe. Yesterday, it hit Toys R Us stores in Japan.

Related: IBM to Open Up Jeopardy Winner Watson's 'Brain' for Everyone

This foreign expansion comes on the heels of the toy’s second Kickstarter campaign, which closed at the end of October raised more than $51,000, twice the goal of $25,000. Its first Kickstarter campaign raised half that last year.

But that’s chump change compared to the $2.5 million that Ubooly has raised in venture capital investments, led by Japanese investor SoftTech VC, Silicon Valley-based Translink Capital, and early-stage seed investor 500 Startups.

One reason Boulder, Colo.-based Ubooly was able to get on the shelves of prime retailers in Japan is because of the connections provided from Japan-based investment firm SoftTech VC.

Related: Confidence Among Silicon Valley VCs at Highest Since 2007, Report Shows

Carly Gloge, a Canadian website and application design professional and the co-founder of Ubooly, got her sea legs with the toy at the famous TechStars accelerator program in Boulder in the summer of 2012.

The Ubooly team picked the quirky name because of numerous studies showing that sounds like “ooh” and “aah” are soothing. They brainstormed 20 various combinations and then tested the names on parents and kids. The combination that creates “Ubooly” was the crowd favorite, by leaps and bounds.

The app for the Ubooly is free and available on the Apple iTunes store. The toy itself costs $29.95. Additional packs of applications not available on the free download go for $3 each.

Related: Apple Tops List of World's Most Innovative Companies... Again

Check out the video below that explains how the toy works: 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It