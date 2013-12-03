LISTEN: Gary Vaynerchuk on Social Media, Fear and What It Takes to Build a Successful Business
If you’ve ever wanted to crush it in business and life then this episode of The School of Greatness is for you.
My guest was a local legend at 12 years old by making thousands of dollars on weekends selling baseball cards at a local mall. Later, he took his father's company from $3 million to a $45 million business with his online marketing savvy.
He’s written two New York Times bestselling books and his most recent book is all about how to tell your unique story in a social world. Although he may never beat me in ping pong or a basketball game (ha ha), he’s one tough competitor to chase in business, so please welcome my friend, Gary Vaynerchuk.
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- What it is to Jab, Jab, Jab, Jab Right Hook
- How to Build a Successful Business
- Identify Your Mastery (if you can’t find it ask someone.)
- Surround Yourself with Winning Players
- What it Takes to Be a Raw Entrepreneur
- Gary’s Biggest Fear
- The Two Biggest Ways to Win:
- To Build the Biggest Building in Town
- To Tear Everyone Else’s Buildings Down
- Getting REAL with Gary Vaynerchuk
- The Most Important Thing That Gary Strives for in Life
- Plus much more…