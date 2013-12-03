Entrepreneurs

LISTEN: Gary Vaynerchuk on Social Media, Fear and What It Takes to Build a Successful Business

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes
Gary Vaynerchuk: Inside the Mind of Entrepreneurial Greatness

If you’ve ever wanted to crush it in business and life then this episode of The School of Greatness is for you.

My guest was a local legend at 12 years old by making thousands of dollars on weekends selling baseball cards at a local mall. Later, he took his father's company from $3 million to a $45 million business with his online marketing savvy.

He’s written two New York Times bestselling books and his most recent book is all about how to tell your unique story in a social world. Although he may never beat me in ping pong or a basketball game (ha ha), he’s one tough competitor to chase in business, so please welcome my friend, Gary Vaynerchuk.

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • What it is to Jab, Jab, Jab, Jab Right Hook
  • How to Build a Successful Business
  1. Identify Your Mastery (if you can’t find it ask someone.)
  2. Surround Yourself with Winning Players
  • What it Takes to Be a Raw Entrepreneur
  • Gary’s Biggest Fear
  • The Two Biggest Ways to Win:
  1. To Build the Biggest Building in Town
  2. To Tear Everyone Else’s Buildings Down
  • Getting REAL with Gary Vaynerchuk
  • The Most Important Thing That Gary Strives for in Life
  • Plus much more…

 

