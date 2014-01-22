South Korea Is Building What Could Be the Future Standard in Wireless Speed
How much would you pay for instant download ability?
South Korea's Ministry of Science and Technology announced plans to spend about $1.5 billion to build a national 5G wireless network to be commercially available by 2020. With the new 5G -- which would be 1,000 times faster than most 4G LTE networks -- users would be able download a full-length, 800-megabyte film in just one second.
Yep, just one second. That's it.
The country's science ministry sees this plan as "preemptive," noting in a statement on Wednesday, "Countries in Europe, China and the US are making aggressive efforts to develop 5G technology...and we believe there will be fierce competition in this market in a few years."
South Korea is home to tech heavy-hitters like Samsung and LG, and is known for not only being an interconnected nation, but having the fastest internet in the world. The 5G network would not only be a boon for country's mobile and telecommunications industries. Apparently the faster internet speed would make it possible for travelers on 310 mph bullet trains to get access to their e-mail and preferred social media networks.
When wireless reaches that speed in the U.S., well, watch out.