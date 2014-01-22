South Korea Is Building What Could Be the Future Standard in Wireless Speed

January 22, 2014 2 min read

How much would you pay for instant download ability?

South Korea's Ministry of Science and Technology announced plans to spend about $1.5 billion to build a national 5G wireless network to be commercially available by 2020. With the new 5G -- which would be 1,000 times faster than most 4G LTE networks -- users would be able download a full-length, 800-megabyte film in just one second.

Yep, just one second. That's it.

The country's science ministry sees this plan as "preemptive," noting in a statement on Wednesday, "Countries in Europe, China and the US are making aggressive efforts to develop 5G technology...and we believe there will be fierce competition in this market in a few years."

South Korea is home to tech heavy-hitters like Samsung and LG, and is known for not only being an interconnected nation, but having the fastest internet in the world. The 5G network would not only be a boon for country's mobile and telecommunications industries. Apparently the faster internet speed would make it possible for travelers on 310 mph bullet trains to get access to their e-mail and preferred social media networks.

When wireless reaches that speed in the U.S., well, watch out.

