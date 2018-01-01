Internet

The Secret Weapon These Startups Are Using to 'Supercharge' Their Businesses
Our internet speed and capacity are about to get a major upgrade.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
John McAfee Says Blockchain Will Upend Business as We Know It in 5 Years (Hint: No Bosses, Banks or Retirement)
"You have to unlearn everything about 'I'm the boss, I make the rules.' In the blockchain world, nobody makes the rules," he says.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
6 Crazy Facts About the Internet, According to Mozilla
A new study looked at the state of our lives online and where the internet is headed.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
How to Bulletproof the Internet Connectivity in Your Office
Roaming access points will prevent Wifi dead spots in your building.
James Parsons | 5 min read
The Inventor of the World Wide Web Says It's Out of Control and Needs to Be Regulated
In an open letter, Tim Berners-Lee raised the question over whether internet companies can effectively police themselves.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Net Neutrality Ends in April, Unless Congress Acts
Opponents of the FCC's order are planning to fight back in court. Democrats are also trying to reverse the repeal in Congress.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
If You Still Call Amazon an Online Retailer, Here's One More Reason to Stop
It depends heavily on its cloud business, not ecommerce.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
The Internet Sucks Up a Full Day of Our Time Each Week
That's a big contrast from 17 years ago when Americans on average spent only 9.4 hours online each week, according to the USC Annenberg Center for the Digital Future.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
The FCC Repealed Net Neutrality -- Here's What That Means for You
Here's what you need to know about net neutrality, the proposal and what's likely to happen next.
Steve Kovach | 6 min read
The FCC Has Repealed Net Neutrality, But Nobody Is Certain What Happens Next
You can expect litigation, a criminal investigation, states making their own laws and to hear political candidates talking about net neutrality, but how soon any changes will be noticed online is unclear.
Peter Page | 5 min read

The Internet is a global communication network that connects computers worldwide in order to exchange information in various forms via routers and servers. The system originated from the U.S. government network Arpanet, starting in the 1960s.

 
