By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Working, watching videos, and browsing the internet should be safe and private experiences. Unfortunately, public networks are often hazardous places riddled with hackers and advertisers. That's why an increasing number of people these days are turning to VPN subscriptions.

If you haven't yet, it's time to consider how much of your data and personal information you're leaving vulnerable every time you hop on a public network.

To help you out, consider that a two-year subscription to NordVPN is on sale for only $89 (reg. $198) for a limited time only. NordVPN's Threat Protection is one of its most relevant and helpful features. It's designed to block advertisements and trackers that can disrupt and slow down your online activities.

NordVPN can scan URLs before you visit them and block you from visiting dangerous sites that could be threats. It looks out for things like spyware, malicious software, trackers, and more, blocking anything it deems a threat. It also keeps you secure when on Wi-Fi networks with top-of-the-line encryption.

For professionals and business leaders, NordVPN's high-speed capabilities are also well worth paying attention to. Using NordLynx, which is the fastest VPN protocol there is, it helps you and your team members get ahead when working in the office, at home, and on the road.

NordVPN is a critical darling with a 9.3/10-star rating on VPNoverview, and a 9.5/10-star rating on vpnMentor.

Don't spend any more time leaving you, your co-workers, or your family members browsing at risk. Get a two-year subscription to NordVPN on sale for only $89 (reg. $198) for a limited time only.

