On average, there's a cyber attack every 39 seconds, per a University of North Georgia report. If your business handles sensitive information or needs access to content restricted by region, investing in a reliable VPN is crucial for maintaining security and operational efficiency.

Windscribe Pro VPN is a comprehensive solution, delivering both robust data protection and unrestricted internet access. This tool integrates desktop and browser-level security features, helping your business communications and data remain safe while allowing seamless access to global content, and it's only $79 for a three-year subscription (reg. $207).

Why Windscribe?

Windscribe Pro VPN uses an AES-256 encryption to ensure that all your online activities are securely encrypted while SHA512 authentication adds an additional layer of protection. The strict no-logging policy makes sure that none of your activities are tracked or stored, maintaining your privacy. These security features are crucial for safeguarding sensitive business information and protecting against cyber threats.

Windscribe Pro offers support for unlimited simultaneous connections and downloads. This is particularly beneficial for businesses with multiple users or those managing a large volume of data. You can connect all your devices without worrying about hitting a connection limit or facing performance issues.

This VPN also boasts a global network of servers located in 69 countries and 112 cities strategically placed around the world. That's how Windscribe Pro VPN helps you bypass geographical restrictions and access content as if you were in a different region, which is ideal for businesses that need to reach international markets or access region-locked content.

Additional features include split tunneling, which provides control over which applications use the VPN and which do not. This allows you to direct only certain traffic through the secure VPN connection while allowing other traffic to bypass it, optimizing performance and flexibility. Windscribe also includes ad blocking and domain/IP blocking capabilities, which enhance security by preventing unwanted ads and blocking access to malicious websites.

This VPN supports OpenVPN and Wireguard configurations, making it adaptable to different security needs and devices. It is also compatible with FireTV and Windows 11, so you can secure your computers, mobile devices, and other internet-connected devices within your network.

