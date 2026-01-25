Give Your Team Their Time Back with 1min.AI for Life, Now for $75

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you’re a startup, every member of the team plays multiple roles to make your goals a reality. Why shouldn’t your business tools do the same? AI app 1min.AI combines the strengths of multiple major AI models to create an all-in-one tool that can make every part of your business faster and more efficient. And right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to 1min.AI for up to 20 users for just $74.97, 86% off the regular price of $540.

There’s a function in the 1min.AI advanced business plan to cut work and time out of everyone’s day. The social team can use 1min.AI to write LinkedIn and Facebook comments; the branding team gets unlimited brand voice generation and visual and audio generation; and the graphics department can automate tasks as simple as removing or swapping backgrounds or as complicated as generating 3D images or swapping faces in video. For the C-Suite, it can create authoritative blog posts and presentations.

Since 1min.AI packages the leading AI models together, your team will always have the right tool for their projects. With your lifetime subscription, you get access to:

OpenAI (GPT-4o, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-4, and GPT-3.5)

Anthropic (Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet, Claude 3 Haiku, Claude 2.1, Claude Instant 1.2)

MistralAI

MetaAI (Llama 3, Llama 2)

Google AI (Gemini Pro 1.5 and Gemini Pro 1.0)

Cohere Command

Whether you need video editing help, image creation, or document summaries to support your work, it’s at your fingertips. And with weekly updates, your lifetime subscription stays current with the newest developments and capabilities.

The subscription supports many as 20 users, so everyone can keep their own workflows, and with 4,000,000 credits every month (and an additional 450,000 free credits to be claimed each month), your team has the scope to do big things: Make 37 videos, generate more a million words or more than a thousand images, or transcribe more than four hours of audio. You get an unlimited prompt library with unlimited storage, too. 1min.AI can unleash your team to do their best work by giving them the best tools to accomplish it, and right now you can equip them for life at a price you won’t beat.

Get a lifetime subscription to a 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan for $74.97 (reg. $540).

