Whether traveling to develop your business or working with remote employees and collaborators, there are many reasons why your team may be operating across different time zones, geographical regions, and networks. By conducting work on public networks, you and your team members might be leaving yourselves vulnerable to hacks and corruption.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders who are looking to protect themselves from these threats have long used VPN subscriptions to do just that. To help you and your team out, consider this lifetime subscription to FastestVPN, which works for up to 10 devices and is on sale for only $31.97 (reg. $360) through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 26 only.

FastVPN's security measures are robust and unmatched. Its online security features include anti-malware software, a NAT firewall, ad blocking, and a strict no-logging policy.

It also helps users achieve higher-speed connections with its P2P optimized servers, which can make work more productive for you and team members traveling around the world. It can also improve streaming with faster downloads, which will be unbound by geo-restrictions with this VPN.

TenBestVPNs wrote, "FastestVPN is one of the most promising VPN services in the market." To try it out for your team, consider subscribing while it's available at such an attractive price point. It's compatible with Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS devices, as well as on video game consoles and other devices.

Take advantage of this chance to save on a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN, which works for up to ten devices and is on sale for only $31.97 (reg. $360) through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 26.

