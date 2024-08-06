A US Judge earlier this week found Google to be violating the 'antitrust law' and spending billions of dollars to create an illegal monopoly within the search engine race.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A US Judge earlier this week found Google to be violating the 'antitrust law' and spending billions of dollars to create an illegal monopoly within the search engine race.

Widely reported as the 'first big win' for federal authorities who are in pursuit of acquitting big tech companies who have illegally created market dominance according to Reuters. This will be followed by a second trial to explore potential remedies, including a dissection of Google's parent company Alphabet, which is anticipated to change the Google-dominated online advertising sector as we know it. The tech giant is said to have a 90 per cent share of the online search market and 95 per cent on smartphones.

US District Judge Amit Mehta, Washington DC wrote, "The court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly."

According to Reuters, Alphabet is planning to appeal the judge's ruling and released a statement

Alphabet said it plans to appeal Mehta's ruling. "This decision recognizes that Google offers the best search engine, but concludes that we shouldn't be allowed to make it easily available," Google said in a statement released in the name of Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs at Alphabet.

Judge Mehta also noted that Google had previously paid USD 26.3 billion in 2021 alone to ensure that its search engine is the default on smartphones and browsers and to keep its dominant market share.