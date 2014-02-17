How Not to Be a Boring Blogger: Write Like You Eat (Infographic)

February 17, 2014 2 min read

Business owners, you ought to be blogging. If you are not, you should start. Blogging is a way to update your customers about changes in your business and engage with your customers on developments in your industry. But here’s the thing, don’t be boring. If you bore your readers once, you have lost them.

Learning how to write well and deliver interesting content is challenging, but the payoff is cold, hard cash. More than 80 percent of marketers who blog on a daily basis make more money on their investments than those who don’t, according to this infographic made for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions by Column Five Media.

Related: Turning Content from 'Meh' to Wow With Storytelling

If you think about blogging like food, then you are less likely to publish the same genre of content every single day. Even though a peanut butter sandwich with sliced banana is one of the most delicious foods on the planet, nobody wants a peanut butter sandwich for lunch every single day. You need some vegetables, some meat, some grains, and yes -- you do need some sweet stuff. After all, who doesn’t like a bit of cake? Or, in the world of the blog, who hasn’t clicked on an adorable video of a baby animal at one point or another?

Check out the infographic (below) for more information about how to keep your content captivating and delicious.

Related: How This Blogger Turned Her Hobby Into a Full-Time Job and Scored Millions of Fans