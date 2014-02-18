Startup Life Driving You Crazy? Here Are 3 Ways to Recharge.

February 18, 2014 4 min read

Many aspire to move away from the monotony and confines of a normal job and embrace the Wild West of entrepreneurship.

Taking that leap and launching Hukkster is undeniably one of the best decisions we’ve ever made. While entrepreneurship is many things -- fast paced, invigorating and rewarding -- it does come with a lot of work. So much work that sometimes the idea of work-life balance is laughable and seemingly unobtainable. However, we’ve rounded up some tips and tricks that can help provide those much needed mental breaks -- vital to any entrepreneur’s success.

Get your juices flowing. Some of the best and brightest entrepreneurs we know prioritize fitness as an essential part of their daily routines. Look at Tim Ferriss, author of The 4 Hour Body, or Brad Feld, co-founder of Tech Stars, who embrace extreme fitness regimes to keep their entrepreneurial juices flowing. There’s no doubt that as an entrepreneur time is limited but even 20 minutes a day can make a world of difference.

Check out quick interval workouts like CrossFit or Power20 that drive results. And don’t underestimate the impact of an old fashion run. We especially enjoy tracking our steps with the Jawbone Up wristband. Early riser? Personally, we love jumpstarting the day with an early morning workout before the workday starts. Our favorites -- Barry’s Bootcamp, Swerve and SoulCycle.

Get out of town. More than anything, entrepreneurs need to know when its time to recharge. A 24/7 gig can be daunting on your mind and body, so it’s important to take time away, even if it’s just a couple of days to recharge. If you are lucky enough to have a co-founder, set up a complimentary vacation schedule so that you can take turns traveling while someone stays behind to hold down the fort. Afraid to unplug completely? Thanks to Delta and GoGo you can use in-flight Wi-Fi to catch up on work and stay connected at 30,000 feet. Also apps like HipChat and Trello allow for constant access to your team, so you can always be tapped in and accessible. Of course getting away on an entrepreneur’s budget can be tricky but there’s an app for that too! Check out AirBNB and SkyScanner to access affordable getaways.

An hour a day. Sometimes it’s hard to rip yourself away from the computer, but we find the most productive conversations happen outside of the office. Make an effort to block time with friends or colleagues in the evening. No time to even schedule a night out? We love Doodle, which helps friends coordinate schedules seamlessly. Whether you’re attending book club or enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends, taking time away from the computer will allow you to gain fresh perspective. You’re not going to meet a new investor or potential partner at your desk so embrace time outside of the office, because you never know what chance encounter will come your way. We love getting our team out of the office for happy hour events. Sites like Fiesta and Zaarly make event planning a lot easier. A busy workload is no excuse to cancel on friends and family, so make plans to unwind and have some fun!

We all dive into entrepreneurship because we want to take the reigns, but we quickly lose the ability to maintain our personal lives. We’ve all been there -- living a life of all work and no play. It might be difficult, but when have you shied away from a challenge? Be sure to set aside "me" time each day (or at least once a week) and do something for yourself, outside of that fabulous company you’re building.

