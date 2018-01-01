Erica Bell and Katie Finnegan

Katie Finnegan and Erica Bell are the co-founders of Hukkster, an online shopping tool that helps you track products on sites you love, get notified when those products go on sale and gives you the ability to buy when the price and time are right.

5 Ways to Foster a Brighter Workplace Amid Summer's Glow
Corporate Culture

Here's a roundup of fun ways to keep the startup team -- and entrepreneur types -- inspired.
3 min read
Goodbye, Suits. Sport These Smart Looks but Shun Interview No-nos.
Dress Codes

Prove you understand the culture of the startup world by adding a little personal flare to your professional attire.
4 min read
Want to Succeed at a Startup? Focus on These 5 Qualities.
Startups

Startups need passionate employees who will help drive growth. Here's how to impress founders and earn your place.
5 min read
Google Glass, Hoodies and Rompers: The Relaxed Style of SXSW
SXSW 2014

We snapped entrepreneurs' down-to-earth style at the Austin conference.
3 min read
Startup Life Driving You Crazy? Here Are 3 Ways to Recharge.
Entrepreneurs

Launching and running a startup can be a buzzkill to your social and personal life. Yet, having "me" time can actually be productive to your endeavor.
4 min read
14 Apps Every Entrepreneur Needs in 2014
Technology

For entrepreneurs to maintain their continuous juggling act, they are going to need a little assistance with multi-tasking. Here are 14 apps that will help you survive.
5 min read
New Year's Resolutions from 10 Young Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

From being a better communicator, checking the phone less, to celebrating success, here's what these leaders want to focus on in 2014.
4 Tips to Turn Your Holiday Party From Drab to Fab on a Budget
Growth Strategies

Impress employees with these alternatives to expensive catering and DIY decorations.
3 min read
How to Fund a Startup When Your Bank Account Has Seen Headier Days
Finance

Don't let a little thing like a lack of funds hold your startup ambitions back.
4 min read
How to Know When You've Met the One -- Co-Founder, That Is
Growth Strategies

Picking a co-founder is a lot like picking a spouse, except you'll likely spend more time with the former.
3 min read
3 Clever Ways to Say Thanks This Turkey Day
Growth Strategies

While brownies are always a good idea, here are three potentially longer lasting ways to say thanks to key people in your business life.
3 min read
How to Revive Your Wardrobe When You're Busy Running a Company
Growth Strategies

When the seasons change, so should your wardrobe. Here are some money- and time-saving tips.
4 min read
No Tech Background? No Problem
Starting a Business

Don't let your lack of technology skills keep a great idea down. Here's how to start up and attract the right tech talent.
3 min read
Top Apps for On-the-Go Founders
Ready for Anything

Busy entrepreneurs have little time to devote to learning about the coolest and helpful apps. Here, we do the legwork for you.
5 min read
How to Amp Up Your Office Style on a Startup Budget
Project Grow

Even if your startup is the coolest in town, if it doesn't look the part, you may get misread or passed over. Consider these inexpensive, panache-boosting tips.
3 min read
