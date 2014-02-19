Starting a Business

ZenPayroll Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
ZenPayroll Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding
Image credit: zenpayroll.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

Accounting is a critical piece of operating a small business, and the investment community appears to see promise in companies innovating in that space.

ZenPayroll, a cloud payroll provider, said today it has raised $20 million in Series A funding from venture capital firms General Catalyst Partners and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. The company also announced that Hemant Taneja, a managing director at General Catalyst, will be joining the company's Board of Directors.

Related: Payroll, Meet Accounting: ZenPayroll and FreshBooks Join Forces

ZenPayroll was co-founded in 2012 by CEO Joshua Reeves, with a $6.1 million seed investment from Google Ventures, Salesforce, and the CEOs of companies like Yelp, and cloud-based peers Box and Dropbox. This round of financing is the most money that the company has raised to date. 

The San-Francisco based platform, which currently processes more than $400 million in annual payroll, positions itself as a "delightful, modern" and low-stress solution for small businesses, plans to utilize the financing to continue to expand its reach as well as hire more employees to join its team.   

Related: When Launching a Company, Consider These 5 Things

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Write An Unforgettable Company Mission Statement

Starting a Business

Be Your Own Customer Before You Launch a Product

Starting a Business

3 Unparalleled Benefits of Starting a Business With Friends and Family