Insurance

Uber, Lyft Expand Insurance to Cover Drivers Between Rides

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber, Lyft Expand Insurance to Cover Drivers Between Rides
Image credit: blog.lyft.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

As peer-to-peer ridesharing services Uber and Lyft continue to grow, so do questions about their liability – which is why the companies are taking new steps to make sure their drivers are protected.

Lyft, whose drivers are recognizable by the pink mustaches affixed to the front of their vehicles, announced this week that it will now provide insurance protection for drivers who are available to give rides but haven't picked up any passengers. Until now, there were uncertainties about whether drivers were covered if they were active but didn't have passengers. Lyft, which is also in the process of raising $150 million in Series D funding, plans to roll out the new policy state by state.

Related: 4 Hot Tech Startups to Watch in 2014

Uber is making a similar move for drivers in its UberX service, which competes with Lyft. A statement on the company's blog explained that, as of today, an UberX driver is covered so long as the app is live and the driver is free to offer a ride.  However, this policy will go into effect only if the driver's personal insurance will not pay in the event of an accident. The company is currently facing a wrongful-death lawsuit, after a 6-year-old San Francisco girl was hit and killed by an Uber driver who was waiting for a fare on New Year's Eve.

It's no coincidence that these changes are coming just ahead of Seattle's City Council passage of legislation requiring overarching regulation of the ridesharing industry.    

These changes are also in line with last month's announcement of the Peer-to-Peer Rideshare Insurance Coalition, which aims to find a way to best regulate the evolving transportation economy, counts Lyft, Sidecar and Uber as members, as well as providers like Allstate and Farmers and the California Public Utilities Commission.  

Related: Uber in Hot Water Again Over Surge Pricing Revelations

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Insurance

Why Life Insurance Is Vital for Entrepreneurs

Insurance

Tech Startups Are Prodding the Dinosaur That Is the Insurance Industry

Insurance

Brands Can Now Buy Insurance to Protect Themselves If a Celeb Spokesperson Goes Nuts