WATCH: Kids See a Walkman for Maybe the First Time Ever

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oh, technology. It is always changing. Even the first iPod shuffle, which was the size of a stick of gum, seems like a distant memory.

So is it any surprise that when some kids are presented with a Walkman, they are perplexed?

The forward and rewind buttons were especially taxing. “I feel so lazy saying this, but you actually have to do stuff,” said Elle, 12.

As the kids struggled how to operate the ancient technology, Shannon, 9, said “I cannot imagine living your guys’ day with this.” Try running with it, Shannon.

There seemed to be one girl that appreciated how far we have come. “It amazes me how technology changes,” said Samirah, 8.

Very wise. She’ll be the inventor of the next big thing in 15 years.

View the whole video below. This is part of an on-going series called “Kids React,” by Fine Brothers Productions.

