Restaurant Job Growth Rebounds in March (Infographic)

Restaurants truly make the franchise sector go round.

After a plunge in new restaurant jobs in February, when the industry only accounted for 1,390 new jobs nationwide, restaurant franchise job growth is once again on the rise, boosting the franchise sector as a whole.

In March, franchised restaurants were responsible for creating 13,860 new jobs in the U.S. – or 45 percent of all franchise job growth for the month -- according to the ADP's National Franchise Report.

Related: Introducing Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises to Watch

Auto parts and dealers also had a strong month, creating 8,460 new jobs compared to the six-month average of 2,760 new jobs per month.

“Franchises created 30,830 new jobs in March, well above the 12-month average” said Ahu Yildirmaz, head of the ADP Research Institute, in a statement. “This strong growth was driven primarily by rebounds in restaurants and auto parts and dealers as the unusually harsh winter subsides.”

With winter coming to a close, restaurant growth will likely continue to propel the franchise sector forward.

Check out the infographic below to see how other industries measure up in March.

Related: Restaurant Job Growth Plunges in February (Infographic)

Restaurant Job Growth Rebounds in March (Infographic)

 

