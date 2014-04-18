Why Facebook Might Love Your Mother More Than You Do

April 18, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you ever feel like Facebook is dominated by baby photos, potty-training updates and moms creeping on their children’s pages?

Well, you’re not crazy.

Twenty-seven million U.S. mothers are on Facebook, with 79 percent of them visiting just about every day, reports Facebook. Moms are also the most engaged and connected people on Facebook, posting 1.4 times more comments and 1.3 times more updates than other U.S. women over 18.

On Mother’s Day, moms might not be as active on Facebook, but younger age groups turn to Facebook to talk about the day. Users posted 1.25 times more photos last Mother’s Day than on other Sundays that month.

If you haven’t already crafted a plan, make sure you business is ready to chime in on Mother’s Day. And start early -- chatter about the holiday usually begins three days ahead of time.

