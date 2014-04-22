Apple

Apple Launches Recycling Program for All Old Products

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Journalist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Apple will now accept any of its old products for recycling free of charge and may even give customers credit towards a new item.

Starting today, customers can turn in their old iPods, iPads or other device at any Apple retail store worldwide. If the items are new enough or in good condition, customers could be compensated in the form of an Apple gift card.

The new recycling program, which begins today, is part of a broader environmental responsibility campaign. The company also released a video touting its “better” business practices as an example for other tech companies to follow.

Related: Game On: Apple and Google Turn Up the Heat in the Mobile Gaming 'Arms Race'

“Better can’t be better if it doesn’t consider everyone. Our products. Our values. And an even stronger commitment to the environment for the future,” the video said. “To use greener materials, less packaging. To do everything we can to keep our products out of landfills. Changes that will benefit people as well as the planet.”

The film went on to boast about Apple’s “new data centers powered by the sun and wind” and “a new manufacturing facility that runs on 100-percent clean energy and new product designs that make use of recycled materials.”

Apple expressed a similar sentiment in a newspaper ad released today that also throws a barb at its ongoing patent feud with Samsung.

“There are some ideas we want every company to copy,” it reads.

Related: What's That Song? Apple's iOS 8 May Be Able to Tell You.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

Here's How to Download Your Apple Data

Apple

The Coolest Features in the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

Apple

Teenager Pleads Guilty to Hacking Apple Multiple Times