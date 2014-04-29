My Queue

Marketing

Hello, 'Waffogato': Has the Cronut-Creator Gone Too Far for PR?

Hello, 'Waffogato': Has the Cronut-Creator Gone Too Far for PR?
Image credit: dominiqueansel/Instagram
First came the Cronut. Then, the milk-and-cookie shot. Now, with the "Waffogato," one has to ask – when will Dominique Ansel stop the fancy food mashup madness?

Yesterday, the pastry chef revealed his latest creation: the Waffogato. The Waffogato is comprised of a waffle made out of ice cream, topped with maple syrup espresso.

The mashup, inspired by the Italian "affogato" -- a scoop of ice cream topped with a shot of espresso --was created for the "Taste of the Nation" benefit for hunger relief organizations. However, the hungry masses can get a taste of the treat in Ansel's bakery starting on May 9.

While the Waffogato is clearly created for a good cause, its role as the latest in a long line of Ansel's mashups leaves a sour taste in one's mouth. When Ansel created the Cronut, its buzz and the accompanying mega-lines helped kick off a mashup food trend. From the surprisingly high-brow Ramen Burger to the fast-food Waffle Taco, everyone wants a slice of the mashup pie – including Ansel.

When the Cronut premiered, Ansel was careful to emphasize that he was, first and foremost, a pastry chef who offered more than just the hyped treat. However, as he has gained more fame, public relations has begun to play a bigger role in the life of the pastry wizard. The cookie shot's SWSX debut – while inventive and reportedly tasty – was masterminded by PR firm Allison+Partners. Ansel has since showcased Cronuts at a one day pop-up in LA and handed out free treats around NYC to celebrate the unveiling of his cookbook's cover.

New mashups feel like Ansel is playing the Grub Street-created Dominque Ansel Pastry-Phenom-o-Matic: American favorite plus French Twist plus secret weapon. The Phenom-o-Matic spits out options such as snickerdoodle tarts with vanilla air and pumpkin pie éclairs with pineapple toffee, but an ice-cream waffle with espresso and maple flavor doesn't seem too far off.

Ansel is much more than a foodie mashup wizard, receiving widespread recognition in the food industry long before the Cronut-craze swept New York and knock-offs spread to the rest of the country. However, if he continues to churn out pastry mashups, he risks becoming a one-trick pony – and losing credibility as a pastry chef.  

