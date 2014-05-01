Infographics

States With the Lowest Corporate Income Tax Rates (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

While business owners often grumble that America boasts some of the highest corporate tax rates in the developed world, an infographic compiled by the Tax Foundation -- an independent tax policy research organization -- shows that state-to-state rates vary rather drastically.

Six states levy no corporate income tax at all -- though, of those, Ohio, Texas and Washington offer gross receipts taxes, or a tax on total gross company revenues, instead.

From this perspective, business owners residing in Nevada, South Dakota and Wyoming may get off easiest, having to pay neither kind of tax, according to the organization.

Related: Bet You Won't Guess the Happiest State in America

But who’s the worst off? Iowa, at the top of the list, levies a corporate income tax rate of 12 percent -- though it does allow for deductibility of federal taxes paid, according to the foundation.

Iowa is followed closely by a 9.99 percent tax in Pennsylvania, 9.8 percent in Minnesota, 9.5 percent in Illinois and 9.4 percent tax in Alaska.

For a collective look at all our nation’s rates, check out the infographic below:

Click to Enlarge+
States With the Lowest Corporate Income Tax Rates (Infographic)

 

Related: Obama Takes Aim at Corporate Taxes

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)

Infographics

Habits of People Who Trust Their Intuition (Infographic)

Infographics

How to Quit Your Job -- Without Burning Bridges (Infographic)