VC 100

The Top 10 VC Deals of 2013

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Data & Featured Lists Editor
1 min read
VC 100

Software kept its grip on venture capital deal-flow for 2013, according to The MoneyTree Report. But a closer look at the top 10 deals show companies like Pinterest have the incremental power to change the game. Andreessen Horowitz led two major rounds of funding into the web company, giving the Media and Entertainment sector the top third and fourth deals of 2013.

And while Expansion Stage and Later Stage companies dominate the top 10, Precision for Medicine made the cut as the sole Early Stage deal on the list. It was also the only Biotech and Maryland-based company. Its founders say that honing strong relations with VC partners led them to the mega-deals list.

View Larger Image (+)
The Top 10 VC Deals of 2013

View the Full VC 100 List: The Top 100 Early-Stage Venture Capital Firms

Related: 5 Things To Look for In a Venture Capitalist 

Related: Andreessen Horowitz to Raise Another $1.5 Billion

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

VC 100

If This VC Sold His Company Today, He'd Do These Things Differently

VC 100

5 Steps for Making the Most of Investor Assistance

VC 100

Top 10 Early-Stage Venture Capital Deals of 2014