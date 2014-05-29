The Top 10 VC Deals of 2013

May 29, 2014 1 min read

Software kept its grip on venture capital deal-flow for 2013, according to The MoneyTree Report. But a closer look at the top 10 deals show companies like Pinterest have the incremental power to change the game. Andreessen Horowitz led two major rounds of funding into the web company, giving the Media and Entertainment sector the top third and fourth deals of 2013.

And while Expansion Stage and Later Stage companies dominate the top 10, Precision for Medicine made the cut as the sole Early Stage deal on the list. It was also the only Biotech and Maryland-based company. Its founders say that honing strong relations with VC partners led them to the mega-deals list.

