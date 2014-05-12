Motivation

How to Envision and Achieve Your Dreams

Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
Emotional intelligence is one of the most important ingredients for achieving greatness.

This is true with high performing athletes, championship coaches, and successful business executives.

In this episode we focus on cultivating the mindset that makes a powerful leader in the world. If you’ve always wanted to have it all… this is the episode that breaks down how to get everything out of life with health, wealth and relationships.

My guest is a leadership coach who I met recently. The information he taught me (and the unique way I learned it) opened up a new way of applying what I’d know my entire life into daily practice. I’m so grateful to bring you the inspiring leadership motivator, Chris Lee.

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • Lessons from 27 Years of Emotional Intelligence Training
  • The 97% of What Stops People From Achieving Their Goals
  • The Role of Coaches in Emotional Intelligence
  • How to Elevate your Way of BEING
  • The Key Ingredients to Transformation
  • Important Lessons about the Law of Attraction
  • The Important Process to Creating Extraordinary Results
  • The Secret Weapon when Approaching Failure
  • Steps to Overcoming Breakdowns
  • Acknowledging the Breakdown
  • Take Responsibility and Identify the Missing Link
  • Forgive Yourself
  • How Forgiveness Works
  • Why Enrollment is Essential to Leadership and How to Cultivate it
  • Plus much more…

 

