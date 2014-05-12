How to Envision and Achieve Your Dreams

May 12, 2014 2 min read

Emotional intelligence is one of the most important ingredients for achieving greatness.

This is true with high performing athletes, championship coaches, and successful business executives.

In this episode we focus on cultivating the mindset that makes a powerful leader in the world. If you’ve always wanted to have it all… this is the episode that breaks down how to get everything out of life with health, wealth and relationships.

My guest is a leadership coach who I met recently. The information he taught me (and the unique way I learned it) opened up a new way of applying what I’d know my entire life into daily practice. I’m so grateful to bring you the inspiring leadership motivator, Chris Lee.

