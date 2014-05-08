How Not to Embarrass Yourself During a Skype Interview (Infographic)

May 8, 2014 2 min read

Rule No. 1 when interviewing (or doing anything professional) on Skype: Wear pants.

Thank you, Department of Really Should Go Without Saying.

Just because you’re Skype-ing someone -- perhaps even your potential future boss at your dream job -- doesn’t mean you that should ditch your britches or lounge in your pajama bottoms. What you should do is take a minute or two to brush up on good Skype interviewing practices with a few reminders from the infographic below by NextGeneration Recruitment, a Dublin, Ireland-based recruiting firm.

The infographic, which is chock full of smart, practical tips for Skype interviewers and interviewees, wisely advises that you only go live for your webcam interview when you’re fully prepared, from having the proper tech in place to curating a professional, properly illuminated background, right down to basics like showing up on time and maintaining virtual eye contact with your cohort throughout your video tête-à-tête. Oh, and of course, don’t forget to smile and often. You’ll seem more approachable.

For more useful Skype tips and tricks -- which you could use to benefit any video meeting, not just interviews