Google Hangout: The Best Apps and Tech Tools to Supercharge Your Small Business

May 12, 2014 3 min read

Beyond understatement: Small-business owners are extremely busy people. They’re pulled in what seems like a million different directions in 24 short hours every day. Bigger. Better. Faster. Now.

This is where fast, easy, convenient apps and other headache-free tech tools come to the rescue. When chosen wisely, they can help time-strapped entrepreneurs dominate their jam-packed schedules and take back their time, shoring up more of it to focus on what’s really important -- growing their business and boosting their bottom line.

Exactly what are today’s most effective go-to apps and tech solutions for busy entrepreneurs? Which ones are the best for tracking social media marketing campaigns? Which are ideal for slaying to-do lists? Mastering scheduling? Accepting customer payments? Staying on top of the latest industry news?

Google Hangout: Everything You Need to Know to Deliver an Amazing Presentation

We’ll tackle all of these important questions -- along with your very own questions on the topic -- live right here, directly from this post, on Wednesday, May 14 at 1 p.m. EST, when we kick off a must-see Chase-sponsored Google Hangout with three leading tech-savvy small business experts.

The guests joining me for the roundtable include:

-Brent Reinhard is a general manager of Ink® from Chase, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s credit cards targeted specifically to small businesses. He’s responsible for leading a diverse team of marketing professionals managing Ink’s branding and advertising, digital strategy, social media and innovations efforts. Brent will be chatting with us about some of the ways he uses tech to simplify and streamline his own professional life and he’ll also share some tech solutions to help small business owners with mobile banking on-the-go, processing mobile payments and more. Twitter: @ChaseSmallBiz

-Brian Honigman is a New York City-based marketing consultant, speaker and writer. He works with startups and brands focused on marketing, business and technology. He has spoken at NYU, UNICEF, the American Advertising Federation and at other organizations and conferences. He has also appeared on HuffPost Live. Brian is a contributing writer to Huffington Post, Forbes, the Next Web, and, yes, right here at Entrepreneur.com. Brian will share and discuss his favorite apps for supercharging your digital marketing efforts and your productivity.

Twitter: @BrianHonigman

- Scott Gerber is a New York City-based serial entrepreneur, internationally syndicated business columnist and TV host, and the founder of the Young Entrepreneur Council, an invite-only nonprofit network of the world's most promising young entrepreneurs. He is also an active angel investor and author of the book Never Get a "Real" Job: How to Dump Your Boss, Build a Business and Not Go Broke (Wiley, 2010). Scott’s articles have appeared on TIME, Huffington Post, Forbes and other publications. He will discuss his favorite apps for running basically all aspects of his entire business directly from his smartphone from the road. Twitter: @ScottGerber

You can tune to our live Hangout here (via this post) or by signing in directly through Google+.