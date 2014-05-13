Regulations

Tread Lightly on Regulating the Sharing Economy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Professor at Case Western Reserve University
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Feeling threatened by online businesses like Airbnb, Homeaway, Lyft , and Uber that allow people rent underused assets to peers, the taxi and hotel industries have called on local regulators to impose more health and safety rules on micro-entrepreneurs who comprise the “sharing economy.” Policymakers shouldn’t respond. The hotel and taxi industries are using “consumer protection” as a guise to keep more efficient competitors from cutting their profits.

The Internet has sparked the growth of the “sharing economy.” While people have always rented their stuff to others, the Internet allows them to reach more potential customers faster than ever before. Renting out a spare bedroom in Des Moines to a vacationing German couple or driving someone from downtown Brooklyn to midtown Manhattan for a meeting is a lot easier now than when the classified section of the newspaper was the bleeding edge technology.

Companies like Airbnb and Uber allow owners to use their assets more efficiently, to the benefit of all. Just like it is more efficient for two steel companies with excess capacity to step up production than it is to add a new steel plant to the mix, it is more efficient to use a town’s vacant bedrooms for visitors than to build more hotel rooms.

Related: What Nannies Teach Us About Smart Regulation

Improved efficiency benefits both asset owners and renters. The owners get some cash for allowing others to tap their underused stuff and the renters get access to the assets at a lower cost.

Take your kid’s bedroom as an example. With junior away in college, his room would sit vacant, except for school breaks. Rent it through Airbnb and you can generate some cash from it. Because the fixed costs of your house have already been paid for, you can rent junior’s room for less than the price of a hotel, saving vacationers money.

The hotel and taxi industries have responded to competition from the sharing economy by calling on local governments to protect the health and safety of unsuspecting consumers who stay in micro-entrepreneurs’ homes and ride in their cars. For example, the Hotel Association of New York has asked the city to enforce a rule prohibiting rentals of less than a month by owners not living on site. Several cities have responded to pressure from taxi companies by limiting the quantity of ride-share cars; by prohibiting drivers from picking up passengers on the street; and by barring immediate pick-up of passengers.

Related: Why Americans Don't Want to Start New Businesses

While regulators should protect consumers from harm, they need to tread lightly. The hoteliers and taxi companies calling for more oversight of lodging and transportation micro-entrepreneurs aren’t really worried about the health or safety of consumers. When competitors call for the protection of consumers, they are usually worried about their own hides. If consumers were concerned about their health and safety, they would ask regulators for protection.

Unless consumers tell regulators that the rooms they are renting or the cars in which they are riding are unclean or unsafe, then regulators ought to let the market operate. The gains of the sharing economy outweigh the costs. Sure some taxi drivers and hoteliers will lose out to competition, but ordinary Americans will be able to make more efficient use of their assets. Holding back the growth of the sharing economy to protect existing businesses against competition would reduce economic efficiency and be bad public policy.

Related: Government Shuts Down 11-Year-Olds Cupcake Business

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Regulations

Small Business Gets a Voice on Regulations -- Finally!

Regulations

Do New Overtime Rules Make Telework Too Risky?

Regulations

What Business and Government Should Do When Innovation Outpaces Regulation