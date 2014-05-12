Report: As Negotiations Falter, Amazon Takes Aim at Publishing Giant Hachette

May 12, 2014 2 min read

As skirmishes reportedly intensify behind the scenes, Amazon shoppers in the market for books by publishing titan Hachette may be left in the literary lurch.

Last Friday, it was revealed that for months the online giant has been imploring some shady tactics to discourage readers from purchasing books by Hatchette.

For instance, while browsing works by Malcolm Gladwell and JD Salinger -- among other books -- Amazon suggests other titles that consumers may enjoy instead, reports The New York Times. The e-tailer has also jacked up prices on certain Hachette titles and is offering protracted delivery options.

Authors and the public have taken to the Twitterverse to denounce what they deem as bullying by the e-tailer, which controls about a third of the book business. The conflict is thought to have arisen from failed contract negotiations in which Amazon was seeking better terms from Hachette.

Amazon did not respond to requests for comment, while a Hachette spokesperson told Entrepreneur.com: “Amazon is holding minimal stock and restocking some of [Hachette]'s books slowly…for reasons of their own. We are grateful for the patience of authors and all Amazon readers as we work to reach an agreement.”

