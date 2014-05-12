Negotiating

Report: As Negotiations Falter, Amazon Takes Aim at Publishing Giant Hachette

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

As skirmishes reportedly intensify behind the scenes, Amazon shoppers in the market for books by publishing titan Hachette may be left in the literary lurch.

Last Friday, it was revealed that for months the online giant has been imploring some shady tactics to discourage readers from purchasing books by Hatchette.

For instance, while browsing works by Malcolm Gladwell and JD Salinger -- among other books -- Amazon suggests other titles that consumers may enjoy instead, reports The New York Times. The e-tailer has also jacked up prices on certain Hachette titles and is offering protracted delivery options.

Related: Amazon's New Twitter Hashtag Puts Items in Your Shopping Cart

Authors and the public have taken to the Twitterverse to denounce what they deem as bullying by the e-tailer, which controls about a third of the book business. The conflict is thought to have arisen from failed contract negotiations in which Amazon was seeking better terms from Hachette.

Amazon did not respond to requests for comment, while a Hachette spokesperson told Entrepreneur.com: “Amazon is holding minimal stock and restocking some of [Hachette]'s books slowly…for reasons of their own. We are grateful for the patience of authors and all Amazon readers as we work to reach an agreement.”

Read the full report in the Times here.

Related: Publishing Trend for 2014: A New Demand for Eye-Catching Cookbooks

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Negotiating

Negotiation Basics: 8 Common Questions and Answers

How Jamie Kern Lima Negotiated a $1.2-Billion Deal for IT Cosmetics

Negotiating

Using Mel Robbins' 5 Second Rule to Negotiate