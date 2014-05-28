New York's Penn Station to Bid Farewell to Some Fast-Food Franchises

May 28, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



New York City's Penn Station is moving to remove some fast-food restaurants, Crain's reports.

The changes are ahead of the larger Moynihan Station project, which will extend Penn Station to the Farley Post Office building and serve as Amtrak's main passenger waiting area.

Some franchise eateries operated by the Riese Organization on the lower, Long Island Rail Road level of the commuter hub will be gone in a couple of months. Landlord Vornado has decided it's time for a change along the busy West 33rd Street passageway, which connects Seventh and Eighth avenues, according to Crain's.

The fast-food exit will be the first, but others may follow as their leases expire. Vornado did not comment for Crain's story.

Other station initiatives call for relocating a homeless-outreach center on the upper level to elsewhere in the station to reopen part of the West 32nd Street entrance that had been closed. That would give New Jersey commuters better access to subways.

