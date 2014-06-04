How to Turn Haters Into Raving Customers

June 4, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Our next guest on the School of Greatness turned $12,415 into $3.93 million over the course of his career. He did this with the money he was given at his Bar Mitzvah.

How did he do this?

By trading penny stocks (ya, like the ones talked about in Wolf of Wall Street).

So many people wanted to know how he was doing it, that he started teaching others how to follow his proven strategies. He has cultivated a community of students with the goal of turning them into millionaires (and has two to his credit).

His style of marketing, however, is criticized by many, and often gives him a bad name, until haters start to apply when he teaches and they start to see how successful they can become.

We dive into how he makes millions trading, teaching, and about the strategy behind his controversial marketing. Welcome to episode 69 with Timothy Sykes.

