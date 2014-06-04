Customer Loyalty

How to Turn Haters Into Raving Customers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Our next guest on the School of Greatness turned $12,415 into $3.93 million over the course of his career. He did this with the money he was given at his Bar Mitzvah.

How did he do this?

By trading penny stocks (ya, like the ones talked about in Wolf of Wall Street).

So many people wanted to know how he was doing it, that he started teaching others how to follow his proven strategies. He has cultivated a community of students with the goal of turning them into millionaires (and has two to his credit).

His style of marketing, however, is criticized by many, and often gives him a bad name, until haters start to apply when he teaches and they start to see how successful they can become.

We dive into how he makes millions trading, teaching, and about the strategy behind his controversial marketing.  Welcome to episode 69 with Timothy Sykes.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • How Timothy uses outrageous marketing to get his students to the point of millionaire
  • Where Timothy learned the Penny Stock Trading game
  • Why Penny Stocks are the best financial tool for people with small accounts
  • The 4 traits needed to become the next Timothy Sykes millionaire
  • Connecting penny stock success and success at anything
  • The story of the kale shake in the bottle of Jack Daniels
  • How Timothy deals with the haters (lots of them)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Loyalty

4 Successful Ways Businesses Need to Adapt to a Growing Hispanic Demographic

Customer Loyalty

The One Customer Relations Tip You Need to Grow Sales

Customer Loyalty

5 Reasons Why Your Business Is Losing Customers