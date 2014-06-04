How to Turn Haters Into Raving Customers
Our next guest on the School of Greatness turned $12,415 into $3.93 million over the course of his career. He did this with the money he was given at his Bar Mitzvah.
How did he do this?
By trading penny stocks (ya, like the ones talked about in Wolf of Wall Street).
So many people wanted to know how he was doing it, that he started teaching others how to follow his proven strategies. He has cultivated a community of students with the goal of turning them into millionaires (and has two to his credit).
His style of marketing, however, is criticized by many, and often gives him a bad name, until haters start to apply when he teaches and they start to see how successful they can become.
We dive into how he makes millions trading, teaching, and about the strategy behind his controversial marketing. Welcome to episode 69 with Timothy Sykes.
Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- How Timothy uses outrageous marketing to get his students to the point of millionaire
- Where Timothy learned the Penny Stock Trading game
- Why Penny Stocks are the best financial tool for people with small accounts
- The 4 traits needed to become the next Timothy Sykes millionaire
- Connecting penny stock success and success at anything
- The story of the kale shake in the bottle of Jack Daniels
- How Timothy deals with the haters (lots of them)