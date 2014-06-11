4 Ways to De-Stress While Getting Your Entrepreneur Hustle On

June 11, 2014 4 min read

We’re goal-driven hustlers -- in the best meaning of the word. Every day we take on hundreds of small tasks that add to our overall stress level. Without healthy strategies in place, these items can snowball. We forget to follow up, we drop the ball on projects and we procrastinate.

Life doesn’t have to be that way.

Below are four ways to channel your mind into a positive mental state. Over the years, I’ve incorporated these techniques to help stay balanced, increase productivity and reduce stress.

1. Eliminate bad habits and get organized.

Mornings are often a race to get out the door. If you’re like most people I know, you check your email before getting out of bed.

Your mornings set the pace for the rest of your day. Turn off technology, slow down and reevaluate your day.

Write down goals you’re aiming to accomplish. Focus on your most important projects and write down all outstanding items on your “to-do” list. This is key to staying organized.

The less information you keep in your head, the more productive and creative you will be.

If you haven’t considered hiring a virtual assistant before, check out this podcast with Chris Ducker, who explains how this can transform your ability to stay organized.

2. Practice creativity.

Your mind is the greatest gift you possess. Just as physical exercise is important to keep your body in shape, practicing creativity is important to train your mind.

One way to do this is to log ideas or write in a journal.

Purchase a journal with blank pages so your thoughts are less restricted. There are no limits when it comes to expressing creativity.

Free-writing your ideas, experiences, and thoughts can inspire creativity and reduce stress.

Journaling also allows you to block out external distractions. Use journaling as an exercise and you’ll see your creative mind strengthen once you put your thoughts onto paper.

If you want to try some other creative practices, check out this webinar I did with Jonathan Fields where he discusses how to change your workflow to turbocharge your creative process.

3. Build playlists to build momentum.

Music is a powerful way to alter your mood. Find music that allows your mind to de-stress and puts you in the zone.

I create a playlist every morning to increase my energy and help me focus, and I absolutely recommend taking 10 to 15 minutes out of your day to do this too.

Creating playlists also becomes a creative process. It’s a fun challenge to pick the best songs to keep you motivated throughout the day, and also gives your mind a mental break from your work.

Don’t limit playlists to just your computer. Throw in your headphones, turn on your music, get outside and take a walk or engage in some form of physical exercise.

4. Read books that inspire.

Despite people’s excuses, reading is a necessary part of anyone’s daily routine. Create time in your day to immerse yourself in a book that will allow you to generate more creativity when coping with stress.

I recommend reading books that will give you insight into to subjects you know little about. I’m not just referring to self-helps books.

You can carry a book everywhere you go. E-books are a handy alternative if you’re on the go and don’t have time to sit and read.

Point is, the smallest object, such as a book, can make the biggest impact when your mind is looking for motivation, creativity and resolutions. Integrate each of these solutions into your daily routine and you will prevent small stressors from becoming big problems. Trust the process.

