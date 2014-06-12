12 Personality Traits That Make You a Rock-Star Boss (Infographic)

June 12, 2014 1 min read

Relationships can go two ways. And if a relationship isn’t working, it’s so tempting -- and so easy -- to look across the table to find the problem. But the problem may be you.

As a business owner, if your staff is lackadaisical and underperforming, it’s time to evaluate whether you can be doing a better job as a manager. After all, a team is only as efficient, productive and happy as its leader.

Officevibe, a company dedicated to improving corporate culture through gamification, put together an infographic summarizing what makes a good boss. From always being positive to always being honest, even when it’s hard, take a look at the infographic below for an overview of the fundamental personality traits shared by good managers.