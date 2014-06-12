My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

12 Personality Traits That Make You a Rock-Star Boss (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

Relationships can go two ways. And if a relationship isn’t working, it’s so tempting -- and so easy -- to look across the table to find the problem. But the problem may be you.

As a business owner, if your staff is lackadaisical and underperforming, it’s time to evaluate whether you can be doing a better job as a manager. After all, a team is only as efficient, productive and happy as its leader.

Related: SBA Chief: The Secret to Being a Good Boss Is Being a Good Cheerleader

Officevibe, a company dedicated to improving corporate culture through gamification, put together an infographic summarizing what makes a good boss. From always being positive to always being honest, even when it’s hard, take a look at the infographic below for an overview of the fundamental personality traits shared by good managers.

12 Personality Traits Of A Great Boss

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

This CEO Breaks Down Why Working for Yourself Is Just as Great as You'd Hope

Leadership

11 Bad Personality Traits Costing You Business

Leadership

This Leader Says That 4 Words Changed His Life