How to Shift the Culture of Your Sales Process
Everyone is in the business of selling.
Even if you don’t have a business, you are always selling yourself in some form.
Imagine for a moment, never having to actually “sell” your products, services or yourself every again.
Instead, changing the system around so that people always buy what you are offering without you having to do the sales part.
There is a key to this selling strategy and our next guest on the School of Greatness has been doing this successfully for years without having to “sell”. Welcome to episode 67 with John Jantsch.
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- The difference between marketing and selling
- The elements of an excellent sales person
- Why content creation is imperative to furthering your career in this economy
- About the Marketing Hourglass
- How to avoid the most common mistakes when creating products and and courses
- How to price your products and pricing psychology
- The value and evolution of e-mail marketing
- Veteran content production strategies
- Shifting the culture of the sales process
- Plus much more…