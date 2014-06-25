Social Media

Is Your Social Media Content D.O.A.? Try This. (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Like everyone, you hope every piece of content you post gains some traction, and with any luck, goes viral. But all too often even well-crafted posts end up in the social media graveyard, with just a small number of shares and likes.

Well, it's on to the next post, right?

Not so fast. Before you start drawing up that next one, consider this infographic from Los Angeles-based Gryffin Media that might unlock some of the secrets to that elusive viral post.

Related: 5 Tricks to Producing Quality Content

While articles that invoke the emotion of “awe” inspire more likes than angry ones, posts with a negative headline garner more shares than positive ones. Never forget to include a byline; it establishes authority.

Don’t be discouraged if posts doesn’t go viral after you immediately hit “publish.” Try sharing content several weeks later, and you might be surprised by the response.

Click to Enlarge+
Is Your Social Media Content D.O.A.? Try This. (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

How Humans Relate to Social Media

Social Media

How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased

Social Media

Will Facebook Advertising Survive After the Cambridge Analytica Scandal?