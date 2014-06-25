Is Your Social Media Content D.O.A.? Try This. (Infographic)

June 25, 2014 1 min read

Like everyone, you hope every piece of content you post gains some traction, and with any luck, goes viral. But all too often even well-crafted posts end up in the social media graveyard, with just a small number of shares and likes.

Well, it's on to the next post, right?

Not so fast. Before you start drawing up that next one, consider this infographic from Los Angeles-based Gryffin Media that might unlock some of the secrets to that elusive viral post.

While articles that invoke the emotion of “awe” inspire more likes than angry ones, posts with a negative headline garner more shares than positive ones. Never forget to include a byline; it establishes authority.

Don’t be discouraged if posts doesn’t go viral after you immediately hit “publish.” Try sharing content several weeks later, and you might be surprised by the response.