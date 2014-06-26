Here's Why Your Envy-Inducing Facebook Feed Is All Just a Big Fat Lie (Video)

June 26, 2014 1 min read

Does a cursory glance at Facebook leave you reeling with anxiety? With the sense that your own accomplishments pale in comparison to the torrent of remarks, relationships and snapshots that seem to flood feeds in envy-inducing perpetuity?

Things, it turns out, are not always what they seem. And a new video courtesy of the Higton Bros -- a trio of Norwegian filmmakers -- aims to pull back the curtain on the ways in which social media can engender a distorted mystique.

In the viral sketch -- which boasts 3.4 million views and counting -- a man's Facebook ‘likes’ shoot through the roof as his actual life plummets to chilling depths. After he’s fired from his job, for instance, and excitedly brags on Facebook to have quit, a status update tagged “#followyourdreams” garners 247 thumbs up.

At the end of the video, his decision to come to grips with reality is met with a hilarious twist. Check it out below:

