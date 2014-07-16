Managing Employees

Why Do People Actually Quit Their Jobs? (Infographic)

Is money everything in the workplace? Not according to this recent survey, which found that the biggest deal breakers at work are issues related to advancement and work-life balance.

A survey of 1,000 employees by human resources software company BambooHR revealed that while younger people are annoyed by low salaries, salary actually becomes less important to employees as they age. The real deal breakers: issues with bosses and co-workers and skewed work-life balance.

Check out the infographic below for more details on why people leave their jobs, as well as other pet peeves that annoy employees the most. 

Click to Enlarge+
Why Do People Actually Quit Their Jobs? (Infographic)

 

