The Restaurants Business Travelers Love the Most (Infographic)

July 24, 2014 2 min read

On the road and craving a quick bite? You're not alone in craving fried-chicken sandwiches and steak burritos.

Chick-fil-A and Chipotle are the top-rated restaurants for business travelers, according to the latest SpendSmart survey by expense-management firm Certify. The two chains beat out former champs including Jimmy John's, Panera Bread and Jason's Deli.

Chick-fil-A and Chipotle's popularity amongst business travelers mirrors a wider American craving for the chains. On Monday, Chipotle announced that that its same-store sales rose 17 percent from the same period last year, charging past the 10.5 percent increase analysts expected. Chick-fil-A is also on the rise, as the No. 1 player in the chicken business by market share, with plans to open 108 new restaurants in 2014.

Related: Chick-fil-A Tries to Appeal to New Yorkers By Updating Image

What do Chick-fil-A and Chipotle have that their competition lacks? Low costs and speedy meals are a must for any traveler. However, the biggest factor may simply be taste: a recent Consumer Reports survey deemed Chick-fil-A the creator of the best fast-food chicken in America, while Chipotle snagged the top spot for burritos.

While Chick-fil-A and Chipotle are business travelers' most beloved restaurants, they are not the restaurants that travelers most frequently expense. Starbucks takes the top spot in that arena, followed by McDonald's and Subway, according to the Certify report.

Related: Traveling Coach on U.S. Flights Has Become a Serious Pain

Check out where else business travelers spend their money in the infographic below.