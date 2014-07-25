Content Marketing

Want to Improve Your Content Marketing? Think Like a Journalist. (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What to get the word out about your business? Of course you do. But in today’s competitive business climate, that can be a challenge.

One surefire way to rise above the noise? Stop spouting cookie-cutter pitches, and start offering your target audience a steady stream of valuable, relevant content.

Interviews can play an integral role in distinguishing quality content from PR speak – an article that contains quotes and opinions from experts immediately comes across as more personable and credible.

For non-journalists, however, getting those quotes and opinions can be a daunting task. Luckily, U.K.-based Red Rocket Media has compiled an infographic that visually outlines the 10 most important tips for nailing your next interview.

Check them out below.

Click to Enlarge+
Want to Improve Your Content Marketing? Think Like a Journalist. (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Content Marketing

To Create Truly Compelling Content Marketing, Make It a Team Activity

Content Marketing

Do You Stink at Ecommerce Content Marketing? Find Inspiration in These 6 Big-Name Brands.

5 Building Blocks of a Content Market Strategy Unique to Your Dispensary