Want to Improve Your Content Marketing? Think Like a Journalist. (Infographic)
What to get the word out about your business? Of course you do. But in today’s competitive business climate, that can be a challenge.
One surefire way to rise above the noise? Stop spouting cookie-cutter pitches, and start offering your target audience a steady stream of valuable, relevant content.
Interviews can play an integral role in distinguishing quality content from PR speak – an article that contains quotes and opinions from experts immediately comes across as more personable and credible.
For non-journalists, however, getting those quotes and opinions can be a daunting task. Luckily, U.K.-based Red Rocket Media has compiled an infographic that visually outlines the 10 most important tips for nailing your next interview.
Check them out below.