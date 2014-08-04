Infographics

The Web Is a Content War. Here's How to Win. (Infographic)

It’s not easy to stand out amidst the tsunami of content online, which means if you’re trying to find new customers, you have to create content that is effective and engaging enough to stand out from the pack.

Not all content is created equal, though. For example, infographics have the highest click-to-open ratio. A click-to-open ratio measures the percentage of users who click on a link once they open an email. With infographics, the click-to-open ratio is over 50 percent, according to this infographic from marketing tracking startup, Captora. (The irony of this information being presented as an infographic is not lost on us.) And customer testimonials are more effective than blog posts, when measured by their return on investment, according to the infographic.

Before you lose too much sleep generating bucket loads of new content, take a spin through this infographic and make strategic decisions about what type of content makes sense for your goals.

The Web Is a Content War. Here's How to Win. (Infographic)

