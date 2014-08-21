Networking Inspiration

Why No Amount of Social Media Can Ever Equal Meeting Face to Face

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Realty Mogul, real estate crowdfunding marketplace
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I marvel that, while technology allows us to work from home and interface with one another virtually, the most meaningful connections are still formed in person.

As a CEO, I've reaped the rewards of many face-to-face meetings but I've also struggled to let go of the times I missed an opportunity by not showing up. Our product is online but, when it comes to fundraising and building our network, the most powerful, lasting connections and business opportunities have always happened in real time.

Related: Mastering the Face-to-Face Meeting

The power of in-person. Clients of Realty Mogul, my company, are high net-worth and accredited investors who pool funds to invest in real estate. In our early days, it was essential to get in front of our target market. But unlike some startups, we didn't need to raise capital. We already had $1 million in seed money. We simply needed exposure. I went to every startup pitch event I could find. I needed to secure our brand.

One particular event, a small For Investors By Investors networking event in Manhattan Beach, was pivotal to our company's growth but, truth is, I didn't even want to go.

It was a Tuesday night, I was exhausted from yet another trip and I also knew, at most, 45 people would attendance. But I went and was riveted when Jeremy Roll, founder of FIBI and a longtime real estate and business investor, spoke about passive real estate investments. Soon after that, I launched Realty Mogul and Jeremy became our first and most trusted advisor. Now he's our de-facto chief investment officer.

Related: The Importance of Meeting in Person

Every networking event is an opportunity for serendipity. Recently, I was giving a talk at a real estate crowdfunding conference in San Mateo.A Belgian investor in the area on vacation with his family read stopped by to say hello in person. He's now working to invest a half-million dollars across our platform.

It's so simple and obvious but so important: Putting in the face time and being available to meet potential clients and partners, both at conferences and in one-on-one meetings, has helped our startup grow at an exponential rate. A series of phone calls and emails simply never pays off the same way.

Skipping and losing-out. There was one time when I didn't show up that, months later, still haunts me. At the time, it didn't seem like a big deal. On a night when we had an important company meeting, I sent a colleague to a gathering of senior executives across town. Our fledgling company needed their support and guidance, and as critical as some of them might be to our success, I trusted that someone else could represent our brand as well as I could.

I was wrong. It was still early in our company's growth. We were still hammering out our strategies and business plans. Some of the assembled executives had questions my colleague couldn't answer. Several potential backers and advisors left unimpressed and unwilling to consider us as a potential investment of their time or money. Had I been present, I could have dispelled any misconceptions about our platform. I could have corrected confusion and redirected the conversation.

Balancing when to show up and how to be judicious with my time has been one of the hardest trial-and-error challenges of running a startup. Entire industries exist to help people connect virtually, but I find there's never a substitute for a real-time conversation that ends with a firm handshake.

Related: Make Face-To-Face Time a Priority

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Networking Inspiration

Why No Amount of Social Media Can Ever Equal Meeting Face to Face

First Impressions

How to Master the Art of the First Impression

Networking

3 Essential Questions to Ask for Your Networking Plan