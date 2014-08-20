Vine Adds Importing and Editing Features to Its App

August 20, 2014 1 min read

Looks like that office dog at Vine was immediately put to work.

Vine users can now import videos from their camera roll into the app. Previously, users had to record their six-second clips directly through the app itself. Users may choose one video to import or mix together multiple videos.

Developers have also added several editing features such as a duplicate and mute button, preview and undo. Those dying to shoot in low-light conditions can now do so with a “torch” feature.

Vine is encouraging users to upload their very first video on their phone with the hashtag #VintageVine.

According to a blog post, 100 million people watch Vines on the web.

The new features are available on iOS now with Android to be released shortly.

