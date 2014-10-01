Innovation

Adapt or Die -- Some Chilling Lessons From the Ice Industry

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Iconoclast
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Imagine having a great idea, a get-rich-quick scheme destined to make you the next billionaire entrepreneur. Imagine an idea whose genius lies in its sheer simplicity. Now, imagine nobody caring.

This very situation happened to one of the single most successful entrepreneurs of all time. Massachusetts businessman Fredric Tudor endured derision, near bankruptcy and consumer indifference before he would become known as the “Ice King.”

On a warm summer day in 1805, Tudor and his brother hit on an idea that is so much a part of our lives today it’s almost impossible to imagine life without it: using ice to keep food cold. Tudor’s business travails present a study in what every entrepreneur needs: perseverance, vision, patience and resilience.

Here are some lessons about navigating change that can be drawn from the story of Tudor's business.

Related: Do Pivots Matter? Yes, in Almost Every Case.

“Trust yourself while all men doubt you, while still allowing for the doubting too” -- Rudyard Kipling 

1. Trust yourself. 

People thought Tudor was crazy. Who would buy ice, after all? He was treated an amusing eccentric by the media and had to buy his own ship to get his cargo to the Caribbean, where he wrongly assumed everyone would clamor to his revolutionary idea since local ship owners and captains judged his idea to be so dubious.

Sadly, when his first shipload of ice arrived in the Caribbean, nobody wanted to buy it. After much effort, however, Tudor’s second shipment was a success. Tudor’s trust in his vision carried him through until he was able to prevail.

If everyone thinks your idea is whacky, take heart: People thought the same about Nicolaus Copernicus, Christopher Columbus and Steve Jobs. On the other hand, don’t forget that for every misunderstood genius there are 100 perfectly understood dopes.

2. Stick with it. 

Tudor’s first partner, his brother, quickly extricated himself from the business venture. And Tudor himself had every reason to quit. Just as his business really started to take off, the U.S. government imposed an embargo that prevented him from selling to his newly acquired customers.

Related: Facing Startup Uncertainty? Try 2 Different Ways to Plan for the Future.

3. Plan for the future. 

Too often, entrepreneurs focus so much on growth that they overlook planning for the future. Success in business relies heavily on an organization’s ability to sustain its advancement. To a large extent, longevity means knowing who you are as well as having the ability to adapt when necessary. 

Experts estimate that in 1880 an American who lived in an urban area consumed on average 1 ton of ice each year.

In 1900 more than 775 companies were making and distributing ice. It was a good business. While it seemed like the demand for ice would last forever, disruptive innovation would cause the market to quickly melt away. At the turn of the century, electric freezers began to be reliable enough to threaten the seemingly invincible ice industry.

As Linda Rodriguez McRobbie wrote for Mental Floss in "The Surprisingly Cool History of Ice," by 1940, "5 million units had been sold. With freezers allowing people to make ice at home, there was little need to ship massive quantities across the country.”

Today only three of the members International Packaged Ice Association were in business before 1900, Jane McEwen, executive director of the International Packaged Ice Association told me.

While many factors contributed to the collapse of the ice industry, one theory holds that those that survived saw themselves not in the business of making ice, but in the business of keeping things cool.

Balancing growth and staying focused on the core business while embracing market changes and creating a sustainable organization will always be a challenge for entrepreneurs, but the alternative is the untimely demise of the business and for many entrepreneurs, the end to their life’s work. 

Related: Evolve or Die in the Age of the Consumer

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation

Innovation

If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do

Innovation

Why Entrepreneurs Today Should Think About Transformation, Not Disruption