Gossip

Should Complaining About Work on Social Media Be a Fireable Offense?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

While trashing your employer on social media may sound like a recipe for disaster, a national labor agency has just ruled that it is not necessarily a fireable offense.

Back in 2011, after an irritated former staffer of the Triple Play Sports Bar and Grille in Watertown, Conn. complained about the company on Facebook, two current colleagues chimed in. Because of their engagement in the trash-talking conversation, both were unceremoniously canned.

The negative chatter centered around a former employee's allegations that she was owed money after a tax withholding error for which Triple Play was allegedly at fault. When Jillian Sanzone also said she was owed cash and called the establishment’s owner “such an asshole” and Thomas Spinella "liked" the initial post, owners told them they were being dismissed for “lack of loyalty,” according to CNN.

Related: 5 Simple Ways to Express Gratitude Every Day

But now -- three years later -- the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which is charged with safeguarding employee rights, has ruled that Triple Play must rehire the former staffers by Friday. That’s because the organization ultimately decided that the employees were “simply acting collectively to discuss a workplace issue, which is protected under the National Labor Relations Act,” CNN reports.

While commiserating about a legitimate issue may be well within employee rights, lawyers for Triple Play counter that such expression holds amplifying ramifications in the realm of social media, where personal matters are frequently broadcast to widespread masses. Triple Play is appealing the ruling.

Related: 4 Behaviors You Never Want to See in a Leader

Though Connecticut, like most states, is an at-will state -- meaning employers can terminate employees without notice and without necessarily providing a reason -- the NLRB does offer protections for “certain work-related conversations conducted on social media.”

Nevertheless, some experts agree that complaining about bosses -- both past and present -- not only spawns toxicity but also reflects poorly upon one’s own repute. Check out digital-media marketing expert Sandi Krakowski’s thoughts, for instance, about how powerful social tools can be harnessed in new ways to spread “good news” rather than as an exponential feast upon negativity.

While the NLRB has concluded that the Triple Play employees should be allowed to commiserate on social media, do you agree with its ruling? Let us know in the comments below. 

Related: 3 Personality Types That Can Harm Your Business

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gossip

How to Prevent Office Gossip From Ruining Your Business

Gossip

Should Complaining About Work on Social Media Be a Fireable Offense?

Office Culture

How to Deal With a Boss Who Judges You By the Company You Keep