Uber

Uber Faces Lawsuit Over Drivers Allegedly Discriminating Against Blind Passengers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

The ultra-popular, rapidly expanding ride-hailing service Uber was hit with a lawsuit last week alleging that its drivers had discriminated against blind passengers and mistreated their guide dogs.

The complaint, filed on behalf of the California Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind on Tuesday, alleges that in at least 30 separate instances, visually impaired members with guide dogs have been refused service. The complaint argues that the behavior of Uber X drivers violates both California state law and basic rights of equal access guaranteed under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, passed more than two decades ago.

Related: Look Out, Uber: A Ride-Sharing Service in NYC Is Peddling $10 Flat Rates

One plaintiff, Leena Dawes, said she had an UberX driver “forced” her guide dog into the closed trunk of the sedan. Allegedly, Dawes “pleaded” the driver to stop driving so she could get her dog, but the driver refused to pull over, according to the report.

The alleged cases of discrimination all involve Uber’s UberX service. The service, which the complaint praises as “highly cost-effective and widely available,” uses a mobile app to connect unprofessional drivers with passengers.

The plaintiff for the lawsuit is Michael Hingson, a member of the National Federation of the blind in California. He is a public speaker and author who has used a guide dog for decades.

Related: Uber Says It Will Continue Service in Germany Despite Ban

Uber says that any drivers who are proven to be guilty of the actions alleged in the complaint will be removed from the service. “The Uber app is built to expand access to transportation options for all, including users with visual impairments and other disabilities,” the company said in an emailed statement. “It is Uber’s policy that any driver partner that refuses to transport a service animal will be deactivated from the Uber platform.”

Uber does have functionality within its app for the visually impaired. For example, the Uber app works with VoiceOver, an Apple technology that reads out loud what a user is touching on the screen.

Related: Uber Hires Former Obama Campaign Manager to Battle the 'Big Taxi Cartel'

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips

Uber

Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars

Uber

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Self-Driving Car Tests